Xavier (La.) women's tennis wins on road against No. 2 team in NCAA Division II

Article courtesy of Xavier Athletics

PENSACOLA, Fla. (April 16, 2018)-- Xavier (La.) women's tennis produced one of its biggest victories ever Sunday, 5-3 against West Florida, the second-ranked team in NCAA Division II.

Charlene Goreau, a two-time All-American, clinched for the Gold Nuggets (16-7) when she defeated Ines Nicault 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2 on the second singles court. Goreau, Mariia Borodii and Angela Charles-Alfred all won twice.

Xavier (16-7), ranked fourth in the NAIA, extended its school-record win streak to 13. West Florida is 23-3. The Argonauts beat the Gold Nuggets 9-0 a year ago.

Xavier's third-ranked men lost 5-1 to sixth-ranked West Florida.

"This is a HUGE win for the Nuggets," 15th-year coach Alan Green said. "It feels like we have played two different seasons from where we started in the beginning. We feel like we can win against anyone right now."

Xavier's men are now 10-11 and West Florida's men are 21-2 after winning their 11th in a row.

Both XULA teams will close the regular season at 10 a.m. Monday against Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at XULA Tennis Center. It will be senior day, and Catalin Fifea of the Gold Rush will be honored in a prematch ceremony.