KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight edition, Faulkner (Ala.) headlines the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Faulkner was the unanimous pick, receiving all 17 first-place votes.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)
• The No. 1 ranking is the 17th in program history for the Eagles.
• Faulkner comes into the week riding a nine-game winning streak and boasts a 41-3 overall record. The Eagles close out the Southern States Athletic Conference portion of their schedule this weekend with a three-game series at No. 14 Middle Georgia State.
• Three new teams joined the Top 25 – No. 23 Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 24 LSU Shreveport (La.) and No. 24 Westmont (Calif.).
• No. 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (17), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).
• The Southern States Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams ranked in the Top 25 – Faulkner, No. 11 Mobile (Ala.), Middle Georgia State and No. 19 William Carey (Miss.).
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (April 17, 2018)
|RANK
|PRVS*
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Faulkner (Ala.) (17)
|41-3
|467
|2
|2
|Georgia Gwinnett
|34-8
|445
|3
|3
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|47-3
|441
|4
|5
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|42-4
|425
|T5
|9
|Oklahoma City
|34-5
|393
|T5
|6
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|41-4
|393
|7
|4
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|29-8
|390
|8
|7
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|33-6
|360
|9
|8
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|34-13
|346
|10
|10
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|32-11
|323
|11
|13
|Mobile (Ala.)
|33-10
|312
|12
|12
|Lyon (Ark.)
|29-12
|263
|13
|23
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|39-4
|261
|14
|17
|Middle Georgia State
|34-13
|260
|15
|14
|Point Park (Pa.)
|31-4
|253
|T16
|16
|Keiser (Fla.)
|31-14
|237
|T16
|15
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|31-5
|237
|18
|18
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|31-11-1
|226
|19
|11
|William Carey (Miss.)
|28-15
|205
|20
|19
|Texas Wesleyan
|31-9
|163
|21
|20
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|27-12
|161
|22
|24
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|29-8
|150
|23
|RV
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|27-17
|100
|24
|RV
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|32-13
|97
|25
|RV
|Westmont (Calif.)
|29-14
|90
Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: Texas A&M Texarkana (No. 21); Madonna (Mich.) (No. 22); Friends (Kan.) (No. 25)
Others receiving votes: Madonna (Mich.) 88; Friends (Kan.) 82; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 70; Cumberland (Tenn.) 51; Webber International (Fla.) 34; IU Southeast (Ind.) 25; Reinhardt (Ga.) 24; Texas A&M Texarkana 18; Indiana Tech 12; Tabor (Kan.) 9; Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 7; Columbia (Mo.) 5; Mayville State (N.D.) 4; Taylor (Ind.) 3; Vanguard (Calif.) 3.
*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 3 (April 3, 2018)