KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight edition, Faulkner (Ala.) headlines the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Faulkner was the unanimous pick, receiving all 17 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)

• The No. 1 ranking is the 17th in program history for the Eagles.

• Faulkner comes into the week riding a nine-game winning streak and boasts a 41-3 overall record. The Eagles close out the Southern States Athletic Conference portion of their schedule this weekend with a three-game series at No. 14 Middle Georgia State.

• Three new teams joined the Top 25 – No. 23 Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 24 LSU Shreveport (La.) and No. 24 Westmont (Calif.).

• No. 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (17), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).

• The Southern States Athletic Conference leads all leagues with four teams ranked in the Top 25 – Faulkner, No. 11 Mobile (Ala.), Middle Georgia State and No. 19 William Carey (Miss.).

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4 (April 17, 2018)

RANK PRVS* SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Faulkner (Ala.) (17) 41-3 467 2 2 Georgia Gwinnett 34-8 445 3 3 Southeastern (Fla.) 47-3 441 4 5 St. Thomas (Fla.) 42-4 425 T5 9 Oklahoma City 34-5 393 T5 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan 41-4 393 7 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 29-8 390 8 7 Science & Arts (Okla.) 33-6 360 9 8 William Jessup (Calif.) 34-13 346 10 10 Bryan (Tenn.) 32-11 323 11 13 Mobile (Ala.) 33-10 312 12 12 Lyon (Ark.) 29-12 263 13 23 Cumberlands (Ky.) 39-4 261 14 17 Middle Georgia State 34-13 260 15 14 Point Park (Pa.) 31-4 253 T16 16 Keiser (Fla.) 31-14 237 T16 15 Jamestown (N.D.) 31-5 237 18 18 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 31-11-1 226 19 11 William Carey (Miss.) 28-15 205 20 19 Texas Wesleyan 31-9 163 21 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 27-12 161 22 24 Central Methodist (Mo.) 29-8 150 23 RV Tennessee Wesleyan 27-17 100 24 RV LSU Shreveport (La.) 32-13 97 25 RV Westmont (Calif.) 29-14 90



Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: Texas A&M Texarkana (No. 21); Madonna (Mich.) (No. 22); Friends (Kan.) (No. 25)



Others receiving votes: Madonna (Mich.) 88; Friends (Kan.) 82; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 70; Cumberland (Tenn.) 51; Webber International (Fla.) 34; IU Southeast (Ind.) 25; Reinhardt (Ga.) 24; Texas A&M Texarkana 18; Indiana Tech 12; Tabor (Kan.) 9; Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 7; Columbia (Mo.) 5; Mayville State (N.D.) 4; Taylor (Ind.) 3; Vanguard (Calif.) 3.



*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 3 (April 3, 2018)