By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four matches were played on the first day of pool play in the third annual NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational. Pool Play will continue on Wednesday as the eight qualifying teams fight for a spot in the semifinals. The tournament runs through April 21, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center.

Day One Scores

Pool A

No. 5 Lourdes (Ohio) def. No. 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa), 3-2 (16-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11) Box Score

No. 1 Missouri Baptist def. No. 8 St. Andrews (N.C.), 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-19) Box Score

Pool B

No. 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) def. No. 3 Ottawa (Kan.), 3-1 (25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22) Box Score

No. 2 Grand View (Iowa) def. No. 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23) Box Score

For complete schedule and bracket, CLICK HERE

Day One Highlights

Lourdes (Ohio) forces Briar Cliff (Iowa) to five sets for the only five-set match of the day.

Missouri Baptist was the only team to sweep the competition.

There were two upsets on day one of pool play: No. 5 Lourdes upset No. 6 Briar Cliff (Iowa) in five sets and No. 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) upset No. 3 Ottawa (Kan.)

Felix Chapman of Grand View (Iowa) posted an outstanding 0.722 hitting percentage with only one error, 18 total attempts and 14 kills.

Jaron Jones of Benedictine Mesa leads the tournament field in assists per set with 13.5 on a total of 54.

Noah Marasco-Ayau of Briar Cliff leads the tournament field in digs per set at 4.2 with 21 total digs.

Missouri Baptist continued their 17 match win-streak.

Only two conferences (Unaffiliated – Cal Pac/GSAC/KCAC and Heart of American) remain undefeated after the first day of pool play with Lourdes, Benedictine Mesa and Grand View (Iowa) each winning their respective matches.

Up Next:

Wednesday’s pool play matches will begin at 10 a.m. central time with Briar Cliff and St. Andrews.

How to Watch

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches (including 12 pool play matches) live at the 2018 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament pass is $29.95. The semifinal and championship matches will also be produced on ESPN3. For more information and to pre-register, CLICK HERE.