By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four matches were played on the second day of pool play in the third annual NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational. Pool Play will continue on Thursday as the eight qualifying teams fight for a spot in the semifinals. The tournament runs through April 21, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center.

Day One Scores

Pool A

No. 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) def. No. 8 St. Andrews (Iowa), 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19) Box Score

No. 1 Missouri Baptist def. No. 5 Lourdes (Ohio), 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-16, 27-25) Box Score

Pool B

No. 3 Ottawa (Kan.) def. No. 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 3-2 (25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12) Box Score

No. 6 Benedictine - Mesa (Ariz.) def. No. 2 Grand View (Iowa), 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24) Box Score

For complete schedule and bracket, CLICK HERE

Day Two Highlights

There were no three-set matches on day two of pool play.

There was only one five-set match: Ottawa (Kan.) defeated Cardinal Stritch (Wis.).

No. 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) upset No. 2 Grand View (Iowa).

There are only two teams that remain undefeated in the tournament: Benedictine Mesa and Missouri Baptist.

Briar Cliff (Iowa) won their first match over St. Andrews (N.C.) in their first invitational appearance.

St. Andrews (N.C.) won a set for the first time in their first appearance at a national championship.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semifinals. The winner of pool A will play the runner-up of pool B and the winner of p ool B will play the runner-up out of pool A.

Up Next:

Thursday’s pool play matches will begin at 10 a.m. central time with Lourdes and St. Andrews.

How to Watch

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches (including 12 pool play matches) live at the 2018 NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament pass is $29.95. The semifinal and championship matches will also be produced on ESPN3. For more information and to pre-register, CLICK HERE.