DES MOINES, Iowa – [Schedule – Bracket] Four matches were played on the third and final day of pool play in the third annual NAIA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational. Only the top two teams from each pool advance out of pool play to continue their quest for a National Invitational Title. The tournament runs through April 21, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Charles S. Johnson Wellness Center.

Day Three Scores

Pool A

No. 5 Lourdes (Ohio) def. No. 8 St. Andrews (N.C.), 3-1 (25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18) Box Score

No. 1 Missouri Baptist def. No. 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa), 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-18) Box Score

Pool B

No. 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) def. No. 6 Benedictine - Mesa (Ariz.), 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-21) Box Score

No. 2 Grand View (Iowa) def. No. 3 Ottawa (Kan.), 3-0 (25-23, 30-28, 25-17) Box Score

Day Three Highlights

Lourdes (Ohio) advanced to the semifinals for the first time in invitational history as the pool A runner-up.

history as the pool A runner-up. Missouri Baptist advanced to the semifinals for the third time in invitational history as the pool A winner.

history as the pool A winner. Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) won their first invitational match in school history over Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.)

Benedictine Mesa advanced to the semifinals as the winner of pool B for the first time in school history in their first appearance.

B for the first time in school history in their first appearance. Grand View (Iowa) advanced to the semifinals for the third time in invitational history as the pool B runner-up.

history as the pool B runner-up. Semifinal No. 1 will featuring Missouri Baptist and Grand View and will be a rematch of the 2016 NAIA Men’s Volleyball Invitational championship match when Missouri Baptist won the first invitational title in three sets. Both of teams have competed in the semifinals in both 2016 and 2017.

Semifinal No. 2 featuring Benedictine Mesa and Lourdes is a rematch of this year’s conference championship in which Lourdes won 3-1. Neither of these teams has played in an invitational semifinal.

Missouri Baptist is the only team in the field that has won an invitational title in 2016.

Up Next

The semifinals will take place on Friday as Missouri Baptist and Grand View will face-off at 4:00 p.m. CT and Benedictine Mesa and Lourdes will take the court at 7:00 p.m. CT.

How to Watch

The NAIA Network – the association's official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches (including 12 pool play matches) live at the 2018 NAIA Men's Volleyball National Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa. The semifinal and championship matches will also be produced on ESPN3.