By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 33 men's volleyball student-athletes have been named to the 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team on Monday. Robert Morris (Ill.) boasted the most individuals on the list with seven total.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

2018 Daktronics-NAIA Men’s Volleyball Scholar-Athletes - PDF