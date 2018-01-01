Las Sendas Golf Club and TPC Deere Run to Become the Next Two Hosts for the Men's Golf National Championships

Story by Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA national office is excited to announce the next two hosts for the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships. Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., will take over as the host of the championships for the next two years (2019-2020) following the 2018 Championship in TPC Deere Run. The tournament will return to TPC Deere in 2021-22 for the third-separate stretch in the course history following the Championship’s time in Mesa.



2019 and 2020 will mark the first time that Las Sendas Golf Club will be hosting the Men’s Golf National Championships. This course that winds through the Usery Mountains is home to rugged terrain that rises nearly 1,800 feet above the desert floor. The National Championship revisits Arizona for the first time since 1985 when Goodyear C.C. hosted. La Sendas joins Goodyear C.C. as the only courses in the state of Arizona to host the Men’s Championship. “All of us here at Visit Mesa are so thrilled to help bring the 2019 and 2020 Men’s Golf National Championship to the City of Mesa. We are honored to be the first Arizona destination selected to host an NAIA Golf Championship since 1985. Mesa has quickly become a top destination for premiere sporting events with our year-round sunshine, top-rated sports facilities and unique attractions when off the course or field; and to now have the opportunity to showcase our beautiful destination to NAIA student-athletes, coaches and families is truly exciting,” said Suzanne Keller, Director of Sports Sales of VisitMesa.



“On behalf of Benedictine University Mesa (Ariz.), Las Sendas Golf Club and the Visit Mesa, we are extremely excited to be the 2019 and 2020 host for the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships. The City of Mesa offers so many educational, cultural and social attractions. That combined with the outstanding weather and one of the best golf courses in the state of Arizona in Las Sendas makes this an outstanding location for this prestigious event. We really believe we will provide these student-athletes with a championship experience that is second-to-none,” said Steve Schafer, Benedictine University-Mesa’s Director of Athletics.



In 2021, the Men’s Golf National Championship will return to TPC Deere Run for the third-time. TPC Deere Run was the host of the National Championship from 2009-11 and will again welcome golfers from 2016-2018. 2021 will not just be the sixth-year that TPC Deere Run will host, but it will also set the record for the most Championships hosted by a single golf course.



Designed by three-time Quad Cities Classic Champion D.A. Weibring, this course in northwestern Illinois is home to grand scenery, hardwood trees, and the Rock River that combines small ponds and deep ravines.



“We are excited to continue our Championship’s history at TPC Deere Run. This beautiful course has been a wonderful host that creates an awe-inspiring experience for our student-athletes,” said Jim Carr, President of NAIA.



“St. Ambrose University (Iowa) is honored to be chosen to once again host the NAIA Men’s Golf National Tournament at TPC Deere Run in 2021 & 2022. Working with the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau and the golf professional staff at TPC Deere Run our goal will be to once again provide a memorable experience for all the players and coaches that participate in the championship. We look forward to welcoming the NAIA golfers, coaches and visitors back to the Quad Cities in 2021,” said Jeffery Griebel, St. Ambrose University’s Men’s Golf Coach.



The NAIA has sponsored men’s golf since 1952, when its inaugural championship in the sport was held at the Abilene Country Club in Abilene, Texas. Oklahoma City, who won the 2016 title, leads the NAIA with ten national championships overall. Currently, 176 institutions sponsor the sport of men’s golf. For a complete list of participating schools, click here



