By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) captures all 14 first-place votes in their third-consecutive No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll #6, announced Tuesday by the national office.
Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)
• Keiser defeated College of Coastal Georgia and then-No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) to win The Sun Conference Championship this week
• Cumberlands (Ky.) is the only team to join the Top 25 this week at No. 19. Cumberlands rejoins the Top 25 for the first time since Poll No. 1 of this season on Feb. 13
• No. 7 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are tied for the longest active streak in the Top 25 Poll with 109-straight appearances
• Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28
• There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017)
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.
2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (April 24)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|Record
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Keiser (Fla.) [14]
|20-2
|374
|2
|2
|Georgia Gwinnett
|14-2
|362
|3
|4
|Xavier (La.)
|17-7
|350
|4
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|12-2
|334
|5
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|11-5
|316
|6
|12
|Brenau (Ga.)
|15-7
|306
|7
|3
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|10-5
|300
|8
|7
|William Woods (Mo.)
|13-5
|298
|9
|8
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|9-6
|286
|10
|9
|Indiana Wesleyan
|29-4
|257
|11
|14
|Northwestern Ohio
|13-4
|253
|12
|10
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|8-6
|251
|13
|11
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|11-6
|244
|14
|13
|Middle Georgia State
|10-6
|218
|15
|15
|Westmont (Calif.)
|9-11
|202
|16
|15
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|11-6
|201
|17
|19
|Arizona Christian
|10-11
|171
|18
|21
|Union (Ky.)
|15-5
|167
|19
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|10-10
|161
|20
|17
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|12-7
|142
|21
|23
|Loyola (La.)
|12-7
|140
|22
|20
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|13-10
|125
|23
|22
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|12-7
|108
|24
|18
|Mobile (Ala.)
|11-6
|100
|25
|25
|Marian (Ind.)
|17-4
|75
Dropped from the Top 25: St. Thomas (Fla.)
Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 68; St. Thomas (Fla.) 57; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 29; Southwestern (Kan.) 28; Missouri Baptist 19; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 19; Tennessee Wesleyan 8; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6; Huntington (Ind.) 6; Hastings (Neb.) 3; Asbury (Ky.) 3