2018 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6 (April 24)

Keiser makes it three in a row at No. 1

By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) captures all 14 first-place votes in their third-consecutive No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll #6, announced Tuesday by the national office.

Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)

• Keiser defeated College of Coastal Georgia and then-No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) to win The Sun Conference Championship this week
Cumberlands (Ky.) is the only team to join the Top 25 this week at No. 19. Cumberlands rejoins the Top 25 for the first time since Poll No. 1 of this season on Feb. 13
• No. 7 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are tied for the longest active streak in the Top 25 Poll with 109-straight appearances
• Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28
• There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017)

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (April 24)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS
1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [14] 20-2 374
2 2 Georgia Gwinnett 14-2 362
3 4 Xavier (La.) 17-7 350
4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-2 334
5 6 William Carey (Miss.) 11-5 316
6 12 Brenau (Ga.) 15-7 306
7 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 10-5 300
8 7 William Woods (Mo.) 13-5 298
9 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 9-6 286
10 9 Indiana Wesleyan 29-4 257
11 14 Northwestern Ohio 13-4 253
12 10 LSU Alexandria (La.) 8-6 251
13 11 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 11-6 244
14 13 Middle Georgia State 10-6 218
15 15 Westmont (Calif.) 9-11 202
16 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-6 201
17 19 Arizona Christian 10-11 171
18 21 Union (Ky.) 15-5 167
19 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-10 161
20 17 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-7 142
21 23 Loyola (La.) 12-7 140
22 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-10 125
23 22 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-7 108
24 18 Mobile (Ala.) 11-6 100
25 25 Marian (Ind.) 17-4 75

Dropped from the Top 25: St. Thomas (Fla.)

Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 68; St. Thomas (Fla.) 57; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 29; Southwestern (Kan.) 28; Missouri Baptist 19; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 19; Tennessee Wesleyan 8; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 6; Huntington (Ind.) 6; Hastings (Neb.) 3; Asbury (Ky.) 3

Championship Information

NAIA Women's Tennis Championship

38th ANNUAL WOMEN'S TENNIS
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 15-19, 2018
Mobile Tennis Center
Mobile, Ala.

