By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) captures all 14 first-place votes in their third-consecutive No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll #6, announced Tuesday by the national office.



Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)



• Keiser defeated College of Coastal Georgia and then-No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) to win The Sun Conference Championship this week

• Cumberlands (Ky.) is the only team to join the Top 25 this week at No. 19. Cumberlands rejoins the Top 25 for the first time since Poll No. 1 of this season on Feb. 13

• No. 7 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are tied for the longest active streak in the Top 25 Poll with 109-straight appearances

• Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28

• There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017)



Poll Methodology



• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

• For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (April 24)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [14] 20-2 374 2 2 Georgia Gwinnett 14-2 362 3 4 Xavier (La.) 17-7 350 4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-2 334 5 6 William Carey (Miss.) 11-5 316 6 12 Brenau (Ga.) 15-7 306 7 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 10-5 300 8 7 William Woods (Mo.) 13-5 298 9 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 9-6 286 10 9 Indiana Wesleyan 29-4 257 11 14 Northwestern Ohio 13-4 253 12 10 LSU Alexandria (La.) 8-6 251 13 11 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 11-6 244 14 13 Middle Georgia State 10-6 218 15 15 Westmont (Calif.) 9-11 202 16 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-6 201 17 19 Arizona Christian 10-11 171 18 21 Union (Ky.) 15-5 167 19 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-10 161 20 17 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-7 142 21 23 Loyola (La.) 12-7 140 22 20 Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-10 125 23 22 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-7 108 24 18 Mobile (Ala.) 11-6 100 25 25 Marian (Ind.) 17-4 75

Dropped from the Top 25: St. Thomas (Fla.)