By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett continues dominance with their 35th consecutive No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 6, the national office announced on Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
-Georgia Gwinnett went 2-0 on the week with wins over then-No. 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) and NCAA Division II North Georgia
-The Grizzlies earned all 343 total points and a unanimous 13 first-place votes once again
-The only new team to enter the Top 25 this week is Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. T24. Cumberlands returns to the Top 25 for the first time since Jan. 24, 2017
-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 93 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 79 consecutive appearances.
-William Carey (Miss.) enters the Top 5 this week. In the previous poll, William Carey was ranked No. 14 and made a nine-spot jump to enter
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 6 – (April 24)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|Record
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett [13]
|23-0
|343
|2
|2
|Keiser (Fla.)
|14-6
|332
|3
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|13-0
|317
|4
|3
|Xavier (La.)
|11-11
|310
|5
|14
|William Carey (Miss.)
|12-3
|294
|6
|6
|William Woods (Mo.)
|12-6
|281
|7
|7
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|21-2
|279
|8
|5
|Mobile (Ala.)
|19-2
|271
|9
|8
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|11-4
|260
|10
|9
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|13-6
|227
|10
|11
|Arizona Christian
|18-6
|227
|12
|10
|Northwestern Ohio
|11-5
|225
|13
|12
|Middle Georgia State
|10-4
|214
|14
|15
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|16-3
|212
|15
|16
|Westmont (Calif.)
|8-9
|195
|16
|20
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|11-4
|170
|17
|13
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|8-7
|166
|18
|17
|Union (Ky.)
|13-5
|153
|19
|18
|Asbury (Ky.)
|13-1
|135
|20
|21
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|19-4
|125
|21
|19
|Coastal Georgia
|11-7
|124
|22
|22
|Indiana Wesleyan
|27-8
|105
|23
|24
|Point (Ga.)
|15-8
|91
|24
|23
|McPherson (Kan.)
|12-3
|89
|24
|NR
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|7-12
|89
Dropped from the Top 25: St. Thomas (Fla.)
Others Receiving Votes: St. Thomas (Fla.) 50; Texas A&M-Texarkana 50; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 28; Loyola (La.) 28; Bethany (Kan.) 25; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 16; Judson (Ill.) 12; Hastings (Neb.) 5; Bluefield (Va.) 4; Missouri Valley 3; Marian (Ind.) 3