By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Georgia Gwinnett continues dominance with their 35th consecutive No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 6, the national office announced on Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

-Georgia Gwinnett went 2-0 on the week with wins over then-No. 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) and NCAA Division II North Georgia

-The Grizzlies earned all 343 total points and a unanimous 13 first-place votes once again

-The only new team to enter the Top 25 this week is Cumberlands (Ky.) at No. T24. Cumberlands returns to the Top 25 for the first time since Jan. 24, 2017

-The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by Xavier (La.) with 93 consecutive appearances. Westmont (Calif.) follows with 79 consecutive appearances.

-William Carey (Miss.) enters the Top 5 this week. In the previous poll, William Carey was ranked No. 14 and made a nine-spot jump to enter

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings ) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll No. 6 – (April 24)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] Record FINAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett [13] 23-0 343 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 14-6 332 3 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 13-0 317 4 3 Xavier (La.) 11-11 310 5 14 William Carey (Miss.) 12-3 294 6 6 William Woods (Mo.) 12-6 281 7 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) 21-2 279 8 5 Mobile (Ala.) 19-2 271 9 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 11-4 260 10 9 Campbellsville (Ky.) 13-6 227 10 11 Arizona Christian 18-6 227 12 10 Northwestern Ohio 11-5 225 13 12 Middle Georgia State 10-4 214 14 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-3 212 15 16 Westmont (Calif.) 8-9 195 16 20 Tennessee Wesleyan 11-4 170 17 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 8-7 166 18 17 Union (Ky.) 13-5 153 19 18 Asbury (Ky.) 13-1 135 20 21 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 19-4 125 21 19 Coastal Georgia 11-7 124 22 22 Indiana Wesleyan 27-8 105 23 24 Point (Ga.) 15-8 91 24 23 McPherson (Kan.) 12-3 89 24 NR Cumberlands (Ky.) 7-12 89

Dropped from the Top 25: St. Thomas (Fla.)

Others Receiving Votes: St. Thomas (Fla.) 50; Texas A&M-Texarkana 50; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 28; Loyola (La.) 28; Bethany (Kan.) 25; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 23; Aquinas (Mich.) 16; Judson (Ill.) 12; Hastings (Neb.) 5; Bluefield (Va.) 4; Missouri Valley 3; Marian (Ind.) 3