By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) finished the season with the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Wednesday. The Vikings earned their first red banner in the 2018 season.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 10 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2018 Men’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – Postseason (April 25)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 2 Grand View (Iowa) [9] 23-5 93 2 6 Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.) 21-9 84 3 1 Missouri Baptist 25-2 81 4 4 Lourdes (Ohio) 23-8 72 5 3 Ottawa (Kan.) 22-7 65 6 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 16-6 57 7 7 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 25-9 52 8 8 Park (Mo.) 15-10 39 9 NR St. Andrews (N.C.) 19-9 38 10 9 Robert Morris (Ill.) 24-10 34

Others receiving votes: Hope International (Calif.) 18, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 14, Warner (Fla.) 7, Missouri Valley 3