By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

Kansas City, Mo. – (Bracket | Schedule) The NAIA has officially announced the eight qualifiers and bracket for the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The event will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Aquinas College May 9 – 12.

This year’s field includes four automatic qualifiers and four at-large bids. The automatic qualifiers were determined by the conference/group tournament winners or the highest ranked team in the conference/group depending on the league. The remaining at-large bids were determined by the final regular season Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll announced Sunday. That Top 10 Poll can be viewed HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all games at the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available for $14.95. For more information on streaming CLICK HERE

Qualifier Highlights

Men’s lacrosse is in its third year as an invitational sport in the NAIA.

Reinhardt (Ga.) and Missouri Valley are the only two teams that will be making a third appearance in the National Invitational.

Indiana Tech, Siena Heights (Mich.) and Keiser (Fla.) are making their second appearance in the National Invitational.

Madonna (Mich.), Cumberlands (Ky.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.) will be making their first appearance in the 2018 National Invitational.

Reinhardt is the only team in the 2018 field to have won an invitational title. The Eagles won their title in 2017.

Four teams will be returning from the 2017 field: Reinhardt, Indiana Tech, Keiser and Missouri Valley.