By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

Kansas City, Mo. – (Bracket | Schedule) The NAIA has officially announced the eight qualifiers and bracket for the 2018 NAIA Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The event will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Aquinas College May 9 – 12.

This year’s field includes four automatic qualifiers and four at-large bids. The automatic qualifiers were determined by the conference/group tournament winners or the highest ranked team in the conference/group depending on the league. The remaining at-large bids were determined by the final regular season Women’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll announced Sunday. That Top 10 Poll can be viewed HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all games at the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available for $14.95. For more information on streaming CLICK HERE

Qualifier Highlights

Women’s lacrosse is in its third year as an invitational sport in the NAIA.

SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Lawrence Tech (Mich.), Indiana Tech and Georgetown (Ky.) will make their third appearance in the National Invitational.

Benedictine (Kan.) will make its second appearance in the National Invitational.

Cumberlands (Ky.), Keiser (Fla.) and Siena Heights (Mich.) are each making their first appearance in a National Invitational.

Four teams that are competing in 2018 also competed in the 2017 National Invitational: SCAD Savannah, Lawrence Tech, Indiana Tech and Georgetown.

The four teams that competed in the invitational in 2017 and Benedictine all competed in the 2016 invitational .

. There is only one title winner in this year’s field, SCAD Savannah. The Bees won their first invitational title in 2017.

