Article by Donnie Smith, Southeastern Director of Athletic Communications

LAKELAND, Fla.— Within hours of the 2018 NFL Draft coming to a close, former Southeastern University (Fla.) wide receiver LaQuvionte Gonzalez had a call to continue his football career.



The Cedar Park, Texas native will report to camp with the Los Angeles Rams this summer.



Gonzalez is the first player in program history to sign an NFL contract.



“It means the world,” said Gonzalez. “I’ve been working for this my whole life, and it’s a dream come true. I’m looking forward to showcasing my talent.”



Gonzalez shattered the SEU receiving record books, making 60 catches for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns. He posted seven 100+ receiving yard games in eight contests and finished second in the NAIA in receiving yards per game at 127.3.



“We are extremely proud of Quiv as he represents another first in Fire football history,” said coach Keith Barefield. “He will represent the program well and blaze the trail for many more in the future.”



Gonzalez also became the first player in program history to be named AFCA-NAIA All-American.



“When I went to SEU, the football was great, but I grew closer to God,” said Gonzalez. “I really liked it there; it was a brotherhood.”



The Rams will host a three-day rookie minicamp in early May, and players will report for training camp in mid-July.



“I’m looking forward to competing against the best,” said Gonzalez. “I want to compete against some of the veteran guys and see how I match up.”