Article by Jo Jo Freeman, Cumberland (Tenn.) Sports Information Director

LEBANON, Tenn. – With Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Shawnee State (Ohio), Cumberland University (Tenn.) baseball coach Woody Hunt posted his 1,500th NAIA victory, adding to the list of superlatives for the organization’s winningest active head coach.

The Phoenix won 17-4 and 11-8 to complete a weekend sweep against the Bears, improving Hunt’s all-time record with Cumberland as a four-year institution to 1,500-686-5 in 35 years as head coach. In 37 total years as head coach at CU, including two as a junior college, Hunt’s all-time record is 1,561-712-5.