Article by Jo Jo Freeman, Cumberland (Tenn.) Sports Information Director
LEBANON, Tenn. – With Saturday’s doubleheader sweep at Shawnee State (Ohio), Cumberland University (Tenn.) baseball coach Woody Hunt posted his 1,500th NAIA victory, adding to the list of superlatives for the organization’s winningest active head coach.
The Phoenix won 17-4 and 11-8 to complete a weekend sweep against the Bears, improving Hunt’s all-time record with Cumberland as a four-year institution to 1,500-686-5 in 35 years as head coach. In 37 total years as head coach at CU, including two as a junior college, Hunt’s all-time record is 1,561-712-5.
Hunt needs eight more victories to pass Larry Hays for third all-time on the all-time victories list for NAIA coaches (active and non-active). Ed Cheff (1,705) and Gordie Gillespie (1,893) lead the all-time list for wins in the NAIA. Denny Crabaugh (1,402) at Oklahoma City University was the only active coach within 250 wins