KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Faulkner (Ala.) ends the 2018 regular-season on top, as the Eagles claim a fifth-straight No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Faulkner claimed 17-of-18 first-place votes and 498 total points.
The final coaches’ poll is one of the tools used by the Baseball National Championship Selection Committee when selecting this year’s at-large teams. The 2018 Baseball National Championship Opening Round qualifiers and brackets will be announced Thursday, May 10, at 3 p.m. CDT on the NAIA Facebook page.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)
• The No. 1 ranking is the 18th in program history for the Eagles.
• Faulkner ended the regular-season with a 47-6 record, including a 20-4 mark in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC). The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and play Loyola (La.) Wednesday.
• No. 3 St. Thomas (Fla.) claimed the other first-place vote in the edition. The Bobcats have gone 36-2 since the beginning of March en route to a 49-5 overall record.
• No. 24 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 25. The Lions (36-14) are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming American Midwest Conference tournament.
• No. 6 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (18), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 1, 2018)
|RANK
|PRVS*
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Faulkner (Ala.) (17)
|47-6
|498
|2
|2
|Georgia Gwinnett
|40-8
|481
|3
|4
|St. Thomas (Fla.) (1)
|49-5
|467
|4
|3
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|50-5
|447
|5
|5
|Oklahoma City
|42-5
|437
|6
|7
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|37-10
|404
|7
|5
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|47-6
|402
|8
|8
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|41-6
|397
|9
|10
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|38-13
|364
|10
|9
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|35-15
|342
|11
|13
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|44-7
|330
|12
|14
|Middle Georgia State
|40-15
|328
|13
|12
|Lyon (Ark.)
|34-13
|304
|14
|11
|Mobile (Ala.)
|40-13
|295
|15
|16
|Keiser (Fla.)
|37-15
|248
|16
|15
|Point Park (Pa.)
|41-7
|243
|17
|18
|Antelope Valley (Calif.)
|38-11-1
|238
|18
|16
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|39-7
|219
|19
|23
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|34-18
|215
|20
|25
|Westmont (Calif.)
|33-14
|172
|21
|21
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|32-15
|169
|22
|22
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|37-12
|166
|23
|20
|Texas Wesleyan
|33-14
|120
|24
|RV
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|36-14
|108
|25
|24
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|36-18
|103
Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: William Carey (Miss.) (No. 19)
Others receiving votes: Indiana Tech 93; William Carey (Miss.) 80; IU Southeast (Ind.) 74; Reinhardt (Ga.) 42; Mayville State (N.D.) 29; University of Northwestern Ohio 28; Webber International (Fla.) 26; Cumberland (Tenn.) 23; Tabor (Kan.) 19; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 4; Bellevue (Neb.) 4; Texas A&M Texarkana 3; Indiana Wesleyan 3.
*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 4 (April 17, 2018)