KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Faulkner (Ala.) ends the 2018 regular-season on top, as the Eagles claim a fifth-straight No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Faulkner claimed 17-of-18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

The final coaches’ poll is one of the tools used by the Baseball National Championship Selection Committee when selecting this year’s at-large teams. The 2018 Baseball National Championship Opening Round qualifiers and brackets will be announced Thursday, May 10, at 3 p.m. CDT on the NAIA Facebook page.

Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)

• The No. 1 ranking is the 18th in program history for the Eagles.

• Faulkner ended the regular-season with a 47-6 record, including a 20-4 mark in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC). The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and play Loyola (La.) Wednesday.

• No. 3 St. Thomas (Fla.) claimed the other first-place vote in the edition. The Bobcats have gone 36-2 since the beginning of March en route to a 49-5 overall record.

• No. 24 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 25. The Lions (36-14) are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming American Midwest Conference tournament.

• No. 6 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (18), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).

• The SSAC, Sooner Athletic Conference and The Sun Conference lead all leagues with three teams each in the Top 25.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 1, 2018)

RANK PRVS* SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Faulkner (Ala.) (17) 47-6 498 2 2 Georgia Gwinnett 40-8 481 3 4 St. Thomas (Fla.) (1) 49-5 467 4 3 Southeastern (Fla.) 50-5 447 5 5 Oklahoma City 42-5 437 6 7 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 37-10 404 7 5 Oklahoma Wesleyan 47-6 402 8 8 Science & Arts (Okla.) 41-6 397 9 10 Bryan (Tenn.) 38-13 364 10 9 William Jessup (Calif.) 35-15 342 11 13 Cumberlands (Ky.) 44-7 330 12 14 Middle Georgia State 40-15 328 13 12 Lyon (Ark.) 34-13 304 14 11 Mobile (Ala.) 40-13 295 15 16 Keiser (Fla.) 37-15 248 16 15 Point Park (Pa.) 41-7 243 17 18 Antelope Valley (Calif.) 38-11-1 238 18 16 Jamestown (N.D.) 39-7 219 19 23 Tennessee Wesleyan 34-18 215 20 25 Westmont (Calif.) 33-14 172 21 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 32-15 169 22 22 Central Methodist (Mo.) 37-12 166 23 20 Texas Wesleyan 33-14 120 24 RV Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 36-14 108 25 24 LSU Shreveport (La.) 36-18 103



Dropped from the Top 25 Poll: William Carey (Miss.) (No. 19)



Others receiving votes: Indiana Tech 93; William Carey (Miss.) 80; IU Southeast (Ind.) 74; Reinhardt (Ga.) 42; Mayville State (N.D.) 29; University of Northwestern Ohio 28; Webber International (Fla.) 26; Cumberland (Tenn.) 23; Tabor (Kan.) 19; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 4; Bellevue (Neb.) 4; Texas A&M Texarkana 3; Indiana Wesleyan 3.



*Ranking from 2018 Poll No. 4 (April 17, 2018)