By Jed Flemming, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With all 14 first-place votes, Georgia Gwinnett once again is the No. 1 team in the final regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The No. 1 selection is the 36th-straight top mention for the Grizzlies.



The Top 25 poll is one of the selection tools used for the NAIA National Championship at-large qualifiers and seeds. Selection is administered by the NAIA Men’s Tennis Selection Committee. More information on the selection committee can be found in the Coaches Manual by clicking HERE (page 29).



The qualifiers will be announced on NAIA.org on May 7 at 3 p.m. CST and the seeds and brackets announced May 8 at 1 p.m. CST.

Top 25 Highlights

Georgia Gwinnett was idle on the court in the last week. The Grizzlies captured 374 total points in the poll.

The Grizzlies join No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) as the only undefeated teams in NAIA men’s tennis.

With the 23-0 record, Georgia Gwinnett has swept 19-of-23 matches this year.

The longest consecutive active streak in the poll is owned by No. 4 Xavier (La.) with 94-consecutive appearances. No. 15 Westmont (Calif.) follows with 80-straight appearances.

There were no newcomers this week.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete ratings calendar, CLICK HERE

2018 NAIA Men’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – FINAL (May 1, 2018)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 23-0 374 2 2 Keiser (Fla.) 15-6 362 3 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 14-0 348 4 4 Xavier (La.) 11-11 335 5 5 William Carey (Miss.) 12-3 329 6 7 Cumberland (Tenn.) 21-2 305 7 6 William Woods (Mo.) 14-6 302 8 8 Mobile (Ala.) 19-2 287 9 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 14-4 284 10 T10 Arizona Christian 18-7 260 11 T10 Campbellsville (Ky.) 13-6 253 12 12 University of Northwestern Ohio 13-5 245 13 13 Middle Georgia State 10-4 233 14 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) 16-3 226 15 15 Westmont (Calif.) 8-9 203 16 16 Tennessee Wesleyan 11-4 196 17 18 Union (Ky.) 13-5 175 18 17 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 8-7 172 19 19 Asbury (Ky.) 15-1 153 20 20 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 20-5 146 21 21 Coastal Georgia 11-7 136 22 22 Indiana Wesleyan 27-8 117 23 23 Point (Ga.) 15-8 103 24 T24 Cumberlands (Ky.) 8-11 102 25 T24 McPherson (Kan.) 14-3 98

Dropped from the Top 25: None

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M-Texarkana 56; Loyola (La.) 37; St. Thomas (Fla.) 36; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 30; Missouri Valley 28; Bethany (Kan.) 22; St. Francis (Ill.) 12; Aquinas (Mich.) 9; Bluefield (Va.) 7; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 6.