By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-straight poll, Keiser (Fla.) collected the No. 1 ranking with all 13 first-place votes in the final regular-season edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office.



The Top 25 poll is one of the selection tools used for the NAIA National Championship at-large qualifiers and seeds. Selection is administered by the NAIA Women’s Tennis Selection Committee. More information on the selection committee can be found in the Coaches Manual by clicking HERE (page 29).



The qualifiers will be announced on NAIA.org on May 7 at 3 p.m. CST and the seeds and brackets announced May 8 at 1 p.m. CST.

Top 25 Highlights (dating back to 2000)

Keiser posted 343 total points en route to the top ranking.

With a 20-2 record, the Seahawks hold the second-most wins in NAIA women’s tennis. No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan boasts the most victories at 29.

No. 9 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are tied for the longest active streak in the Top 25 Poll with 110-straight appearances

Former member Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) holds the most No. 1 rankings with 80. Georgia Gwinnett follows with 28.

There are only three teams that have been able to hold the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Auburn Montgomery (2012, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2004), former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011) and Georgia Gwinnett (2017).

There are no newcomers in the Top 25 this week.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2017-18 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

For the complete rating calendar, CLICK HERE.

2018 NAIA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – FINAL (May 1, 2018)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) (13) 20-2 343 2 2 Georgia Gwinnett 14-2 332 3 3 Xavier (La.) 17-7 321 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 12-2 308 5 5 William Carey (Miss.) 11-5 293 6 6 Brenau (Ga.) 16-7 292 7 8 William Woods (Mo.) 16-6 263 8 9 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 13-6 258 9 7 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 11-4 255 10 11 University of Northwestern Ohio 15-4 252 11 10 Indiana Wesleyan 29-4 241 12 12 LSU Alexandria (La.) 10-6 226 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 11-6 208 14 14 Middle Georgia State 11-6 207 15 15 Westmont (Calif.) 9-11 186 16 16 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-6 182 17 17 Arizona Christian 10-11 164 18 18 Union (Ky.) 15-5 159 19 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-10 141 20 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-7 129 21 21 Loyola (La.) 12-7 126 22 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 13-10 111 23 23 Reinhardt (Ga.) 12-7 107 24 24 Mobile (Ala.) 11-6 91 25 25 Marian (Ind.) 17-4 76

Dropped from the Top 25: None

Others Receiving Votes: Georgetown (Ky.) 50; Southwestern (Kan.) 46; St. Thomas (Fla.) 27; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 18; Asbury (Ky.) 17; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 11; Tennessee Wesleyan 11; Missouri Baptist 9; Huntington (Ind.) 6; Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 6; Midland (Neb.) 4.