KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-consecutive poll, Oklahoma City stands No. 1 in the final regular-season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Stars captured all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 3)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Oklahoma City (18)
|498
|2
|3
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|481
|3
|5
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|462
|4
|7
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|446
|5
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|430
|6
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|421
|7
|7
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|409
|8
|4
|Coastal Georgia
|388
|9
|11
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|362
|10
|9
|British Columbia
|345
|11
|12
|Taylor (Ind.)
|323
|12
|10
|Victoria (B.C.)
|322
|13
|13
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|305
|14
|15
|Point (Ga.)
|289
|15
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|280
|16
|16
|William Woods (Mo.)
|267
|17
|17
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|241
|18
|19
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|210
|19
|21
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|194
|20
|18
|Thomas (Ga.)
|193
|21
|NR
|Park (Mo.)
|173
|22
|20
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|161
|23
|24
|William Penn (Iowa)
|155
|24
|NR
|Arizona Christian
|148
|25
|NR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|81
Others Receiving Votes: Columbia (Mo.) 71; Northwestern (Iowa) 52; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 48; Cumberland (Tenn.) 45; Bellevue (Neb.) 31; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 23; Marymount California 19; Morningside (Iowa) 16; Holy Cross (Ind.) 10; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 9; Bethany (Kan.) 9; Cumberlands (Ky.) 5; Indiana Wesleyan 5; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 3.
Dropped Out: No. 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), No. 23 Morningside (Iowa), No. 25 The Master’s (Calif.).