KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-consecutive poll, Oklahoma City stands No. 1 in the final regular-season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Stars captured all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”