2018 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final

Park (Mo.), Arizona Christian and Reinhardt (Ga.) are newcomers this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fourth-consecutive poll, Oklahoma City stands No. 1 in the final regular-season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Thursday. The Stars captured all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
2018 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 3)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Oklahoma City (18) 498
2 3 Dalton State (Ga.) 481
3 5 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 462
4 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 446
5 6 Keiser (Fla.) 430
6 2 Texas Wesleyan 421
7 7 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 409
8 4 Coastal Georgia 388
9 11 University of Northwestern Ohio 362
10 9 British Columbia 345
11 12 Taylor (Ind.) 323
12 10 Victoria (B.C.) 322
13 13 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 305
14 15 Point (Ga.) 289
15 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 280
16 16 William Woods (Mo.) 267
17 17 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 241
18 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 210
19 21 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 194
20 18 Thomas (Ga.) 193
21 NR Park (Mo.) 173
22 20 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 161
23 24 William Penn (Iowa) 155
24 NR Arizona Christian 148
25 NR Reinhardt (Ga.) 81

Others Receiving Votes: Columbia (Mo.) 71; Northwestern (Iowa) 52; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 48; Cumberland (Tenn.) 45; Bellevue (Neb.) 31; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 23; Marymount California 19; Morningside (Iowa) 16; Holy Cross (Ind.) 10; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 9; Bethany (Kan.) 9; Cumberlands (Ky.) 5; Indiana Wesleyan 5; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 3.

Dropped Out: No. 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), No. 23 Morningside (Iowa), No. 25 The Master’s (Calif.).

Championship Information

NAIA Men's Golf Championship

67th ANNUAL MEN'S GOLF
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
May 15-18, 2018
TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

