By Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Championship Information) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the team and individual qualifiers for the 2018 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships. The 67th annual event will take place at TPC Deere Run for the third-straight year in Silvis, Ill., May 15-18.

First and second round pairings and tee times for the championships will be announced Friday at approximately 1 p.m. CDT on www.NAIA.org.

The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to St. Ambrose University (Iowa) and seven at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today. To access the poll, click HERE.

From an individual standpoint, there were 11 individual qualifiers (nine automatic individual qualifiers and two at-large individual qualifiers). To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win his respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship Committee.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.

Qualifier Highlights

Six programs are appearing in their first-ever NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships: Asbury (Ky.), Jamestown (N.D.), Marymount California, University of Northwestern Ohio, Point (Ga.) and Southeastern (Fla.).

Eleven qualifiers also participating in the 2017 championships.

Defending national champion Grand View (Iowa) did not qualify this year. The absence snaps a streak of eight-straight championship appearances.

Sophomore Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan is back after winning the 2017 national trophy with a +3-over par 287 (69-72-72-74) at the 2017 event.

Five teams in this year’s field have won at least one previous team title: Oklahoma City (10), Texas Wesleyan (6), Coastal Georgia (2), British Columbia (1) and Johnson & Wales (Fla.) (1).

The Sun Conference leads all of the 19 conferences and unaffiliated teams with five qualifiers: Coastal Georgia, Johnson & Wales, Keiser (Fla.), USC Beaufort (S.C.) and Southeastern. Three other leagues – Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), Sooner Athletic Conference and the Unaffiliated Group (A.I.I. / GSAC / RRAC) send three team qualifiers to the championship.

Amongst teams that have previously qualified, William Penn (Iowa) is snapping the longest championship drought. The Statesmen last qualified during the 1960 season when they finished sixth at that event.

Defending runner-up Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) is making the trip to Silvis, Ill., after winning the CCAC Tournament Championship at Deere Run Golf Course by shooting a three-round score of 844 (275-294-275).

The competition includes eight teams that finished in the top 10 at last year’s championships.

2018 Men’s Golf National Championships Team Qualifiers (listed alphabetically)

School Qualification Last Team Appearance^ Team Titles Individual Titles Asbury (Ky.) River States Athletic Tournament Runner-Up 1st Bethany (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Tournament Champion 2015 (17th) British Columbia At-Large No. 6 2017 (12th) 1 Brescia (Ky.) River States Athletic Tournament Champion 2002 (T10th) Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Tournament Champion 2017 (2nd) Coastal Georgia At-Large No. 5 2016 (11th) 2 Cumberland (Tenn.) Mid-South Tournament Champion 2009 (16th) Dalton State (Ga.) Southern States Athletic Tournament Champion 2017 (T4th) 1 Holy Cross (Ind.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Tournament Runner-Up 2012 (T14th) Jamestown (N.D.) North Star Athletic Tournament Champion 1st Johnson & Wales (Fla.) At-Large No. 4 2017 (T8th) 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) At-Large No. 2 2017 (T8th) Marymount California California Pacific Tournament Champion 1st Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Tournament Champion 2017 (T13th) Northwestern Ohio, University of Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Tournament Champion 1st Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Tournament Champion 2017 (6th) 10 5 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Unaffiliated Group (A.I.I. / GSAC / RRAC) Tournament Champion 2017 (15th) Oregon Tech Cascade Collegiate Tournament Champion 2016 (7th) Point (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Tournament Champion 1st Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier Tournament Champion 2010 (13th) Southeastern (Fla.) At-Large No. 7 1st St. Ambrose (Iowa) Host Berth 2011 (T12th) Taylor (Ind.) Crossroads League Tournament Champion 1979 (15th) Texas Wesleyan At-Large No. 3 2017 (3rd) 6 11 USC Beaufort (S.C.) The Sun Tournament Champion 2016 (8th) Victoria (B.C.) Unaffiliated Group (A.I.I. / GSAC / RRAC) Tournament Runner-Up 2016 (T9th) 1 Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large No. 1 2017 (7th) William Penn (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Tournament Champion 1960 (16th) William Woods (Mo.) American Midwest Tournament Champion 2017 (T4th)

^ Teams that made the final cut at the national championship in a previous year's event

2018 Men’s Golf National Championships Individual Qualifiers (listed alphabetically by last name)