By Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (First Round | Second Round) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the first and second round pairings for the 2018 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The 67th annual event will take place May 15-18.

First round play gets underway on May 15 at 7:30 a.m. CDT with the all-time leader in Men’s Golf team championships is Oklahoma City, along with Johnson & Wales (Fla.) and Taylor (Ind.) starting on hole No. 1. Beginning the day on No. 10 at 7:50 a.m. will be Wayland Baptist (Texas), Coastal Georgia, and Point (Ga.).

Day one’s afternoon action starts at 12 p.m., as Southeastern (Fla.), Cumberland (Tenn.), and Jamestown (N.D.) tee off on the front-nine. William Penn (Iowa), making its first appearance since 1960, Holy Cross (Ind.), and Asbury (Ky.) open their championships on the back-nine at 12:30 p.m. Jamestown and Asbury will be teeing off for the first time in program history at the championships.

The top individual qualifiers – Ben Kendrick of Cumberlands (Ky.), Philip Nijoka of Loyola (La.) and Matt Andrews of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) – will tee off No. 10 at 9:30 a.m. on day one and 2:10 p.m. on the second day on hole one, while the trio of Kameron Williams of Reinhardt (Ga.), Rasmus Lind of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), and Mitch Pfingsten of Grand View (Iowa) will tee off at 9:40 a.m. on the first day and 2:20 p.m. on the same holes as the other three.

The start times flip on day two with William Penn, Holy Cross, and Asbury teeing off on No. 1 at 7:50 a.m., while Southeastern, Cumberland, and Jamestown are off of No. 10 at 7:30 a.m. Wayland Baptist, Coastal Georgia, and Point start their second rounds at 12:30 p.m. off of No. 1. Oklahoma City, Johnson & Wales, and Taylor swing off the 10th tee at noon.

The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to St. Ambrose University (Iowa) and seven at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released Thursday. To access the poll, click HERE.

From an individual standpoint, there were 11 individual qualifiers (eight automatic individual qualifiers and three at-large individual qualifiers). To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win his respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship Committee.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.

For additional information on the 2018 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships, click here.