By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the bracket for the 2018 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship, May 15 – 19 in Mobile, Ala. The 67th annual event is hosted at the Mobile Tennis Center.

The field consists of 12 automatic berths, 11 at-large selections, and the host berth Mobile (Ala.). Automatic qualification is given to conference and unaffiliated grouping tournament champions.



At-large teams were determined by the NAIA Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC), the president of the Tennis Coaches Association and two at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.

The single elimination, tournament commences with eight first-round matchups on May 15 starting at 1:30 p.m. CDT. The top-eight seeds received a first-round bye and will begin action on May 16 at 1 p.m. The event concludes on May 19 with the championship match slated for a 1 p.m. start.

Georgia Gwinnett headlines the national tournament once again after a perfect 23-0 season. In just their fifth season as a program, the Grizzlies are a perfect 16-0 at the national tournament and are the four-time reigning NAIA national champions. The Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies are the only program in the field this year to have won a national championship.



The No. 1 overall seed Georgia Gwinnett starts its journey for a fifth-straight red banner on May 16 against the winner of No. 17 San Diego Christian (Calif.) and No. 16 Tennessee Wesleyan.

Keiser (Fla.) captured the No. 2 seed in this year’s tournament and looks to claim its first red banner. The Seahawks will have to wait to see who they will face in the second-round. They square off against No. 15 Westmont (Calif.) or No. 18 Union (Ky.).



Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), which is making a field-high 16th appearance in the national championship this season, is the No. 3 seeded team. The Blue Raiders will face the winner of No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) and No. 19 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) in the second-round.

Texas A&M-Texarkana opens its first-ever tournament by facing No. 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) in the opening round.



For more information on the 2018 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship, click here.

2018 NAIA Men's Tennis National Championship Bracket - PDF