KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final regular-season edition, Georgia Gwinnett again lands in the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. As the unanimous selection, the Grizzlies hold the top spot for the fifth-straight week in collecting 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly.
- For the complete calendar of 2018 Top 25 Polls,click here.
2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 8)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1st PLACE VOTES)
|2018 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett (18)
|49-3
|498
|2
|5
|Oklahoma City
|47-7
|468
|3
|2
|Marian (Ind.)
|47-5
|462
|4
|4
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|45-8
|452
|5
|3
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|50-5
|444
|6
|6
|Hope International (Calif.)
|46-9
|411
|7
|10
|Indiana Wesleyan
|54-9
|389
|8
|8
|Southern Oregon
|44-12
|385
|9
|9
|Mobile (Ala.)
|42-13
|369
|10
|7
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|50-10
|362
|11
|15
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|43-7
|300
|12
|14
|Thomas (Ga.)
|38-14
|293
|13
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|39-14
|291
|14
|12
|Corban (Ore.)
|35-13
|286
|15
|16
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|38-7
|283
|16
|17
|Grand View (Iowa)
|46-8
|278
|17
|13
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|44-12
|270
|18
|19
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|41-9
|225
|19
|18
|William Carey (Miss.)
|38-13
|210
|20
|20
|Oregon Tech
|36-13
|162
|21
|22
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
|31-13
|158
|22
|21
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|40-16
|147
|23
|NR
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|40-15
|125
|24
|NR
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|35-11
|110
|T25
|NR
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|39-12
|72
|T25
|T25
|Baker (Kan.)
|40-14
|72
Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 52; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 45; Columbia (Mo.) 45; Georgetown (Ky.) 36; Texas Wesleyan 36; USC Beaufort (S.C.) 27; Aquinas (Mich.) 26; Northwestern (Iowa) 21; William Jessup (Calif.) 16; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 10; Tabor (Kan.) 6; Taylor (Ind.) 4; Warner (Fla.) 3.
Dropped Out: No. 23 Morningside (Iowa), No. 24 Warner (Fla.).
^ Previous ranking occurred April 24, 2018 (Poll No. 4)