KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final regular-season edition, Georgia Gwinnett again lands in the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. As the unanimous selection, the Grizzlies hold the top spot for the fifth-straight week in collecting 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly.