2018 NAIA Softball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final (May 8)

Georgia Gwinnett claims No. 1 ranking in fifth-straight edition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the final regular-season edition, Georgia Gwinnett again lands in the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. As the unanimous selection, the Grizzlies hold the top spot for the fifth-straight week in collecting 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly.
  • For the complete calendar of 2018 Top 25 Polls,click here.

2018 NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (May 8)

RANK LAST WEEK^ SCHOOL (1st PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (18) 49-3 498
2 5 Oklahoma City 47-7 468
3 2 Marian (Ind.) 47-5 462
4 4 Campbellsville (Ky.) 45-8 452
5 3 Science & Arts (Okla.) 50-5 444
6 6 Hope International (Calif.) 46-9 411
7 10 Indiana Wesleyan 54-9 389
8 8 Southern Oregon 44-12 385
9 9 Mobile (Ala.) 42-13 369
10 7 Vanguard (Calif.) 50-10 362
11 15 Jamestown (N.D.) 43-7 300
12 14 Thomas (Ga.) 38-14 293
13 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 39-14 291
14 12 Corban (Ore.) 35-13 286
15 16 St. Francis (Ill.) 38-7 283
16 17 Grand View (Iowa) 46-8 278
17 13 Faulkner (Ala.) 44-12 270
18 19 Central Methodist (Mo.) 41-9 225
19 18 William Carey (Miss.) 38-13 210
20 20 Oregon Tech 36-13 162
21 22 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 31-13 158
22 21 Southeastern (Fla.) 40-16 147
23 NR Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 40-15 125
24 NR Rio Grande (Ohio) 35-11 110
T25 NR Valley City State (N.D.) 39-12 72
T25 T25 Baker (Kan.) 40-14 72

Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 52; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 45; Columbia (Mo.) 45; Georgetown (Ky.) 36; Texas Wesleyan 36; USC Beaufort (S.C.) 27; Aquinas (Mich.) 26; Northwestern (Iowa) 21; William Jessup (Calif.) 16; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 10; Tabor (Kan.) 6; Taylor (Ind.) 4; Warner (Fla.) 3.

Dropped Out: No. 23 Morningside (Iowa), No. 24 Warner (Fla.).

^ Previous ranking occurred April 24, 2018 (Poll No. 4)

Championship Information

NAIA Softball Championship

38th ANNUAL NAIA SOFTBALL
WORLD SERIES

May 14-16, 2018
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites

May 25-31, 2018
Clermont, Fla.

