By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The 2018 Women’s Lacrosse National Invitational kicked-off with four quarterfinal games on day one. Only four teams advanced to the semifinals.

Day One Scores

Indiana Tech def. Georgetown (Ky.), 18-9

Cumberlands (Ky.) def. Siena Heights (Mich.), 24-13

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) def. Benedictine (Kan.), 25-10

Lawrence Tech (Mich.) def. Keiser (Fla.), 16-12

Day One Highlights

Indiana Tech’s leading scorer Sam Vickstom set a new season-high of eight goals and nine points.

This is the second time in three-straight tournament appearances that Indiana Tech advanced to the semifinals. Both of the Warriors losses in the last two years were to the eventual Invitational Champion.

Cumberlands (Ky.) leading scorer Jaclyn Berry posted a new season-high of 11 goals and 14 points.

Cumberlands advanced to the semifinals in their first appearance at the National Invitational.

Cumberlands continued a 10 game win streak with the teams win over Siena Heights. The Patriots have only one blemish on the season to SCAD Savannah (Ga.).

Sydney Knego of SCAD Savannah recorded a new season-high of seven goals and nine points. Knego was the leading scorer for the Bees.

SCAD Savannah advanced to the semifinals for the third time in their third appearance. The Bees are the only team in the 2018 field to have previously won a title.

SCAD Savannah continued a 13 game win streak. The Bees are currently undefeated on the season.

There were two weather delay on the day. Both delays were during the Keiser (Fla.) vs Lawrence Tech (Mich.) game.

There were no upsets on the day. The top seeds in the quarterfinal pairings advanced to the semifinals.

Lawrence Tech (Tech.) advanced to the semifinals for the third time in their third straight appearance.

Up Next

The invitational will continue with the semifinal round on Friday. Indiana Tech and Cumberlands will start things off at 10 a.m. SCAD Savannah will take on Lawrence Tech at 1 p.m.

How to Watch

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all games at the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse National Invitational. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-tournament package is available for $14.95. For more information on streaming CLICK HERE