The sixth annual event will take place from May 14 - 16 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.

The 40-team field is comprised of 30 automatic qualifiers and 10 at-large berths. The 19 conferences receive one berth per six teams and two berths per ten teams. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 Poll released earlier today.

Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 - 2017) No. 1 seeds: 127-48 (.726)

No. 2 seeds: 99-79 (.556)

No. 3 seeds: 57-96 (.373)

No. 4 seeds: 35-93 (.273)

Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 - 2017) 2013 Hosts: 24-12 (.667)

2014 Hosts: 27-7 (.794)

2015 Hosts: 27-9 (.750)

2016 Hosts: 22-11 (.667)

2017 Hosts: 18-13 (.581)

TOTAL: 118-52 (.694)

The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 38th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Fla., from May 25 – 31.