By Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (First Round | Second Round | Live Scoring) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially released the first and second round pairings for the 2018 NAIA Women’s Golf National Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The 24th annual event will take place May 22-25.

First round play begins on Hole No. 1 on May 22 at 7:15 a.m. EDT with SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Texas Wesleyan and the University of Northwestern Ohio. All 30 teams have a scheduled tee-time either in the morning or afternoon on each of the first two days.

The seven individual golfers will tee-off on the back nine beginning at 7:15 a.m. The duo of Marina Gallegos of Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Courtney Lowery of Point (Ga.) are the first to go. Marissa Singer of Saint Francis (Ind.) and Natalia Campbell of Holy Cross (Ind.) take off at 7:24 a.m., while Kimberly Nelson of Grand View (Iowa), Breanna Nowak of IU East (Ind.) and Aspen Bryant of Bethany (Kan.) follow at 7:33 a.m.

The 156-player field consists of 18 automatic qualifying teams, which won their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 11 at-large berths, seven individual qualifiers, and one host berth for Keiser (Fla.).

At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches' Top 25 Poll, announced Thursday. Click here to view the Top 25 Poll.

Each day of the national championship will be captured in a video daily recap, available for free on the NAIA Facebook page. Highlights, interviews and more can be seen by 8 p.m. CDT each day.

For more information on the 2018 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships, click here.