Grand Rapids, Mi. – No. 3 Indiana Tech scored 11 of the first 12 goals to start the second half en route to knocking off No. 2 Cumberlands (Ky.) 17-8 in the semifinals of the NAIA Women’s Lacrosse Invitational Friday afternoon at the AQ Athletic Field. With the win, Indiana Tech advances to their first NAIA championship game in program history.

The Warriors (18-3) started the game scoring three of the first four goals of the contest to take a 3-1 lead ten minutes into the contest. Cumberlands (20-2) netted a free position goal before McKenna Mesclier netted an unassisted goal to extend the Warrior lead to 4-2. Samantha Tullar, the NAIA Player of the Year, scored three of the next four goals to tie the game 5-5 at the half.

Indiana Tech scored six unanswered goals over a 10:39 span at the start of the second half. Bailey Childs assisted on four of the six goals, while Kristina Scott scored a pair of goals. After a Patriot goal, the Warriors had four players combined for five goals to extend the lead to 16-6. Cumberlands netted two of the final three goals that led to the 17-8 final.

Indiana Tech outshot Cumberlands 39-21, doubled the draw control wins (16-8), and scooped up more ground balls (21-15).

McKenna Mesclier led the way for Indiana Tech with six goals, an assist, and six draw controls, while Scott chipped in four goals. Childs recorded a game-high four assists and six draw controls.

For Cumberlands, Tullar recorded four goals in the contest while Emily Crump tallied 16 saves, including 12 in the first half.

The Warriors will face the winner of top-seed SCAD and fourth-seed Lawrence Tech for the championship Saturday, May 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET.