Opening Round Notes
• The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 62nd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 25 – June 1. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.
• Overall, there are 30 repeat qualifiers from the 2017 opening round, including six teams that won opening round titles last season – Faulkner (Ala.), Keiser (Fla.), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Science & Arts (Okla.) and William Carey (Miss.).
• Four teams in this year’s field own at least 50 wins this season, led by St. Thomas (Fla.) at 53-7. The Bobcats are looking to get back to the World Series for the first time since finishing runner-up in 2015. The other three members of the 50-win club are Faulkner (50-7), Oklahoma Wesleyan (51-6) and Southeastern (Fla.) (51-7).
• Opening round veterans LSU Shreveport (La.) and Tennessee Wesleyan are back in the field for a 10th time. These two clubs are the only NAIA teams to have participated in every event since the format was established in 2009.
• There are three newcomers to the opening round in this year’s field – Mobile (Ala.), Reinhardt (Ga.) and William Jessup (Calif.). Prior to the start of the opening round format, Mobile reached the World Series in 2001.
• Faulkner and Oklahoma City boast the most opening round championships with five each.
• The Appalachian Athletic Conference, Southern States Athletic Conference and The Sun Conference lead all leagues with four teams in the field. No conference has less than two teams.