Baseball

OR Central_1600

Baseball National Championship Opening Round Central

45 teams play at nine different sites from May 14 – 16

Important Links
• Scoreboard that features live stats, live video streaming and stories | CLICK HERE
• Opening Round Game Statistics, Tournament Leaders
   o Bowling Green Bracket
   o Hattiesburg Bracket
   o Kingsport Bracket
   o Lawrenceville Bracket
   o Lincoln Bracket
   o Montgomery Bracket
   o Oklahoma City Bracket
   o Upland Bracket
   o Williamsburg Bracket
• List of Qualifiers | CLICK HERE
• Bracket Reveal Show, video announcement of qualifiers | CLICK HERE
• Conference Tournament Scoreboard, which determined automatic qualifiers | CLICK HERE
• Opening Round Record Book | CLICK HERE
• General Information | CLICK HERE
• World Series Digital Media Guide | COMING SOON
• World Series Schedule | CLICK HERE

Opening Round Notes
• The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 62nd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 25 – June 1. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.
• Overall, there are 30 repeat qualifiers from the 2017 opening round, including six teams that won opening round titles last season – Faulkner (Ala.), Keiser (Fla.), Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Science & Arts (Okla.) and William Carey (Miss.).
• Four teams in this year’s field own at least 50 wins this season, led by St. Thomas (Fla.) at 53-7. The Bobcats are looking to get back to the World Series for the first time since finishing runner-up in 2015. The other three members of the 50-win club are Faulkner (50-7), Oklahoma Wesleyan (51-6) and Southeastern (Fla.) (51-7).
• Opening round veterans LSU Shreveport (La.) and Tennessee Wesleyan are back in the field for a 10th time. These two clubs are the only NAIA teams to have participated in every event since the format was established in 2009.
• There are three newcomers to the opening round in this year’s field – Mobile (Ala.), Reinhardt (Ga.) and William Jessup (Calif.). Prior to the start of the opening round format, Mobile reached the World Series in 2001.
• Faulkner and Oklahoma City boast the most opening round championships with five each.
• The Appalachian Athletic Conference, Southern States Athletic Conference and The Sun Conference lead all leagues with four teams in the field. No conference has less than two teams.

Championship Information

NAIA Baseball Championship

62nd ANNUAL BASEBALL WORLD SERIES

May 14-17, 2018
National Championship Opening
Round – Campus Sites
 
May 25 - June 1, 2018
Lewis-Clark State College
Lewiston, Idaho

