By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) defeated Indiana Tech 18-11 for the Bees second-straight NAIA Invitational Title. SCAD finished the season a perfect 14-0.

Indiana Tech struck first blood as Bailey Childs dished the ball to McKenna Mesclier for the team’s first goal, but SCAD answered with three goals of their own to take the lead.

The Bees extended their lead with a 7-2 run that they would take to the locker room at the half.

The Warriors again picked up the first shot of the period, but this time SCAD answered with six goals before Sam Vikstrom scored her second goal of the day.

In a final effort, Indiana Tech went on a 4-0 run in the final 10 minutes of the second half, but the Warriors comeback was cut short.

Sydney Knego posted a team-high four goals. Shannon Flaherty, Drew Dowgiallo and Taylor Vaccaro followed with three goals apiece.

Maggie Lortz was credited with the win in the net with six saves. Cameron Dolan had five saves in the final 14:42.

Vikstrom led the Warriors with five goals. Jennifer Banks followed with three goals of her own.

All-Tournament Team

Sydney Knego, SCAD Savannah

Jo Mitchell, SCAD Savannah

Jaclyn Berry, Cumberlands (Ky.)

Taylor Vacarro, SCAD Savannah

Samantha Tullar, Cumberlands

Bailey Childs, Indiana Tech

Sam Vickstrom, Indiana Tech

Shannon Flaherty, SCAD SCAD Savannah

Isabelle Vickers, Lawrence Tech (Mich.)

Olivia Stahl, SCAD Savannah

Jordan Messing, Lawrence Tech

Mackenzie Barnes, Indiana Tech

Sydney Davis, Indiana Tech

Invitational MVP: Sydney Knego, SCAD Savannah