By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – No. 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) upset No. 1 Madonna (Mich.) 8-7 (OT) in the only overtime game of the week, for the Eagles second-straight national title. The Eagles dealt the Crusaders their first loss of the season on Saturday at the AQ Athletic Field.

Ryan Flaherty put the first point and only point of the first quarter on the board for Madonna.

The Crusader’s advanced their lead by three more goals in the second quarter and held Reinhardt to only one goal.

Madonna’s Harry Dyson started the scoring in the third quarter but Reinhardt fired back with a four-point run that would tie the game with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Madonna regained the lead with the final goal in the third quarter at the 24-second mark.

The Eagles captured the lead for the first time in the contest with the first two goals of the fourth quarter both scored by Zane Anderson. Ian Rush of Madonna snuck in a goal at 3:58 that would tie the game once again. Neither team was able to net a goal before the end of regulation.

The first face-off of overtime was controlled by Reinhardt and after a timeout, Dillan Bousquet scored the golden goal from Connor Mills to win the 2018 title.

Reinhardt was led by Zane Anderson with a team-high of three goals. Mills and Bousquet each followed with two.

Jake Padden played the complete game in the net for the Eagles with a total of 12 saves in the game.

Madonna was led by Harry Dyson with two goals.

All-Tournament Team

Cole Gingell, Madonna

Dillan Bousquet, Reinhardt

Jace Childs, Indiana Tech

Zane Anderson, Reinhardt

Harry Dyson, Madonna

Ian Rush, Madonna

Jake Starnes, Reinhardt

Jake Mitchell, Cumberlands (Ky.)

Nick DiFranco, Cumberlands

Michael Molchan, Madonna

Bryan Morgan, Cumberlands

Jacob Samuels, Reinhardt

Will Settle, Cumberlands

Invitational MVP: Zane Anderson, Reinhardt