The 67th annual event takes place at the TPC Deere Run May 15-18. This marks the third-straight year that golf is contested in Silvis, Ill.

From an individual standpoint, there were 11 individual qualifiers (nine automatic individual qualifiers and two at-large individual qualifiers). To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win his respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship Committee.