Championship Notes:
- The 67th annual event takes place at the TPC Deere Run May 15-18. This marks the third-straight year that golf is contested in Silvis, Ill.
- The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, one host berth to St. Ambrose University (Iowa) and seven at-large team berths. At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released May 3. To access the poll, click HERE.
- From an individual standpoint, there were 11 individual qualifiers (nine automatic individual qualifiers and two at-large individual qualifiers). To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win his respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year’s national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large individual berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Men’s Golf Championship Committee.
- Defending national champion Grand View (Iowa) did not qualify this year. The absence snaps a streak of eight-straight championship appearances.
- Sophomore Rowan Lester of Texas Wesleyan is back after winning the 2017 national trophy with a +3-over par 287 (69-72-72-74) at the 2017 event.