By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media Click HERE for Tournament Central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates

Day One Highlights

There were 26 games play on Day 1 of the 2018 Softball National Championship Opening Round at nine different locations.

Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma City won its opener by a 4-0 count over Eastern Oregon. The top-seeded Stars in the Oklahoma City Bracket next face No. 2-seeded Grand View (Iowa) at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), who is host of the Columbia (Ky.) Bracket, posted the lone loss as a host today. Overall, the home teams went 7-1.

Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 – 2018 (Day 1))

No. 1 seeds: 138-50 (11-2 today)

No. 2 seeds: 106-85 (7-6 today)

No. 3 seeds: 61-105 (4-9 today)

No. 4 seeds: 39-102 (4-9 today)

Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 – 2018 (Day 1))

2013 Hosts: 24-12

2014 Hosts: 27-7

2015 Hosts: 27-9

2016 Hosts: 22-11

2017 Hosts: 18-13

2018 Hosts: 7-1

TOTAL: 125-53

The sixth annual opening round event takes place from May 14 - 16 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.

The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 38th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Fla., from May 25 – 31 for the double-elimination event.