By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media
Day One Highlights
- There were 26 games play on Day 1 of the 2018 Softball National Championship Opening Round at nine different locations.
- Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma City won its opener by a 4-0 count over Eastern Oregon. The top-seeded Stars in the Oklahoma City Bracket next face No. 2-seeded Grand View (Iowa) at 11 a.m. CST Tuesday.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), who is host of the Columbia (Ky.) Bracket, posted the lone loss as a host today. Overall, the home teams went 7-1.
- Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 – 2018 (Day 1))
- No. 1 seeds: 138-50 (11-2 today)
- No. 2 seeds: 106-85 (7-6 today)
- No. 3 seeds: 61-105 (4-9 today)
- No. 4 seeds: 39-102 (4-9 today)
- Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 – 2018 (Day 1))
- 2013 Hosts: 24-12
- 2014 Hosts: 27-7
- 2015 Hosts: 27-9
- 2016 Hosts: 22-11
- 2017 Hosts: 18-13
- 2018 Hosts: 7-1
- TOTAL: 125-53
- The sixth annual opening round event takes place from May 14 - 16 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.
- The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 38th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Fla., from May 25 – 31 for the double-elimination event.
- The World Series bracket will be announced late in the day on May 16 on NAIA.org.