Information as of 10 p.m. CDT

Click HERE for tournament central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates

Day One Highlights

• There were 29 games scheduled on day one of the 2018 Baseball National Championship Opening Round. By the end of the night, the Bowling Green Bracket and Williamsburg Bracket both will have played four games. The schedule at those two sites was adjusted due to weather conditions.

• Three teams – Reinhardt (Ga.), Talladega (Ala.) and William Jessup (Calif.) – claimed their first-ever victory in the opening round.

• Taylor (Ind.) – the No. 4 seed in the Upland Bracket – won in arguably the most dramatic fashion on the day, as the club defeated No. 5 Northwestern (Iowa), 2-1. The Trojans, who were limited to only four hits through eight innings, scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off the Red Raiders.

• No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) against No. 4 LSU Shreveport (La.) was the only game that required extra innings today. The Crusaders, who trailed by as much as 10-2, rallied to down LSU Shreveport, 11-10, in 10 innings.

• Records by seeds through day one

o No. 1 seed: 7-1

o No. 2 seed: 2-7

o No. 3 seed: 7-2

o No. 4 seed: 8-8

o No. 5 seed: 2-8

• The 10th annual opening round event takes place from May 14 – 17 at nine host locations. The format is a five-team, double-elimination tournament.

• The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 62nd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 25 – June 1. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.