Championship Notes

• The reigning champion Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett and the Seahawks of Keiser (Fla.) headline the 67th Men’s and 38th Women’s National Championships in Mobile, Ala. from May 15-19. For championship and visitor information, click here.

• Overall, 47 of the 48 teams are returning to the tennis national championship. Only Texas A&M-Texarkana is competing for the first time ever.

• On the men’s side, only Georgia Gwinnett has previously won a national championship (2014-15-16-17). For the women, Georgia Gwinnett (2014-16-17), Keiser (2003), Brenau (Ga.) (1999-2002), and Mobile (Ala.) (1994) have won a national championship.

• Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) returns for a 16th-consecutive tournament, leading the NAIA for the men. Indiana Wesleyan, for the 19th-consecutive year, returns to the championships to lead the NAIA in appearances on the women’s side.