By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



MOBILE, Ala.- The 2018 Women’s Tennis National Championship opened up play on Tuesday in Mobile, Ala. at the Mobile Tennis Facility. Eight teams won to advance to the next round and face the eight team that received first-round byes.



Match Results:



No. 17 Westmont (Calif.) def. No. 16 Union (Ky.) - 7-2

No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan def. No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) - 8-1

No. 12 Middle Georgia State def. No. 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) - 5-4

No. 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) def. No. 20 Mobile (Ala.) - 7-2

No. 14 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) def. No. 19 Cumberlands (Ky.) - 9-0

No. 11 LSU Alexandria (La.) def. No. 22 Asbury (Ky.) - 9-0

No. 10 William Woods (Mo.) def. No. 23 Southwestern (Kan.) - 9-0

No. 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) def. No. 18 Arizona Christian - 9-0



Day One Highlights:



Westmont was the only team on day to win as a higher-overall seed.



Of the eight winners today, six of them are returning to the second round from last season.



In 2017, there was only one 9-0 match in the first round. This year, there were four.



Four 9-0 matches is the most to happen since 2012 where there were five.



For full results from the day, click here



Up Next:



The winners of today's matches will play again tomorrow, May 16th, at 9 A.M. central time.