By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



MOBILE, Ala.- The 2018 Men’s Tennis National Championship opened up play on Tuesday in Mobile, Ala. at the Mobile Tennis Facility. Eight teams won to advance to the next round and face the eight team that received first-round byes.



Match Results:



No. 16 Tennessee Wesleyan def. No. 17 San Diego Christian (Calif.) - 5-4

No. 9 William Woods (Mo.) def. No. 24 Hastings (Neb.) - 9-0

No. 12 Arizona Christian def. No. 21 Indiana Wesleyan - 8-1

No. 13 Middle Georgia State def. No. 20 Asbury (Ky.) - 8-1

No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) def. No. 19 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) - 6-3

No. 22 McPherson (Kan.) def. No. 11 University of Northwestern Ohio - 5-4

No. 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) def. No. 23 Texas A&M-Texarkana - 7-2

No. 18 Union (Ky.) def. No. 15 San Diego Christian (Calif.) - 5-4



Day One Highlights:



McPherson stunned University of Northwestern Ohio to provide the biggest upset of the the tounament thus far. The No. 22 seeded Bulldogs become the highest seeded to have a first round win since 2014.



Of the 6 teams that played in the first round last year and played in the first round this year, only two are returning to the second round, William Woods and Middle Georgia State.



Arizona Christian and Tennessee Wesleyan made program history today as both program notched their first wins in tournament wins. Arizona Christian was previously 0-1, while Tennessee was previously 0-2.



The No. 18-seeded team has been the victor of the first round matchup with the No. 15 seeded-team for three years straight with Union winning today.



For full results from the day, click here



Up Next:



The winners of today's matches will play again tomorrow, May 16th, at 1 P.M. central time.