By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media



Click HERE for Tournament Central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates

Day One Highlights

There were 30 games played on Day 2 of the 2018 Softball National Championship Opening Round at nine different locations.

Five of those contests went to extra innings, including two, 11-inning affairs. St. Francis (Ill.) out-lasted the game against Northwestern (Iowa), 5-2, in the Southern Oregon Bracket. Brenau (Ga.) survived a 6-5 contest over Houston-Victoria (Texas) in the Gulf Shores Bracket.

Four programs punched their tickets to the NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Fla., May 25-31 after winning their respective Opening Rounds today: Faulkner (Ala.), Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), Georgia Gwinnett and Marian (Ind.).

Faulkner, Freed-Hardeman and Georgia Gwinnett all will be appearing in their first-ever World Series. Marian will be playing in its fourth all-time and third-straight event.

Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma City stands 2-0 in the Oklahoma City Bracket and will face second-seeded Grand View (Iowa) in the bracket championship tomorrow at 11 a.m. CST.

Hosts today went 5-5 overall after a 7-1 start on Day 1.

Opening Round All-Time Records (by seeds from 2013 – 2018 (Day 2))

No. 1 seeds: 146-54 (19-6 through Day 2)

No. 2 seeds: 117-95 (18-16 through Day 2)

No. 3 seeds: 70-111 (13-15 through Day 2)

No. 4 seeds: 41-112 (6-19 through Day 2)

Opening Round All-Time Records (hosts from 2013 – 2018 (Day 2))

2013 Hosts: 24-12

2014 Hosts: 27-7

2015 Hosts: 27-9

2016 Hosts: 22-11

2017 Hosts: 18-13

2018 Hosts: 12-6

TOTAL: 130-58

The sixth annual opening round event takes place from May 14 - 16 at nine different locations. The format is a double-elimination, four-team tournament.

The champions from each of the 10 opening round tournaments advance to the 38th annual NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Fla., from May 25 – 31 for the double-elimination event.