Information as of 10:30 p.m. CDT

Click HERE for tournament central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates

Day Two Highlights

• There were 24 games were played on day two of the 2018 Baseball National Championship Opening Round.

• No. 2 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) downed No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan, 3-2, in 14 innings, marking the longest game at this year’s opening round. With the win, the Lions find themselves one win away from their first-ever opening round title.

• No. 3 Reinhardt, which won it’s first-ever opening round game yesterday, continued its Cinderella run with a 7-6, 10-inning victory against No. 1 Science & Arts (Okla.). The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to the extra frame. A Kaleb Swayze single to shallow left plated the game-winner in the bottom of the 10th.

• No. 4 University of Northwestern Ohio is the lowest seed to find itself in the driver’s seat for an opening round title after day two. The Racers are 3-0 in the Williamsburg Bracket and will play the winner of No. 3 Point Park (Pa.) and No. 1 Bryan (Tenn.) tomorrow at 1 p.m.

• Five No. 1 seeds remain unbeaten in their respective bracket through day two – Faulkner (Ala.), Georgia Gwinnett, Oklahoma City, St. Thomas (Fla.) and Southeastern (Fla.).

• Records by seeds through two days:

o No. 1 seed: 14-5

o No. 2 seed: 10-13

o No. 3 seed: 10-8

o No. 4 seed: 12-12

o No. 5 seed: 7-15

• The 10th annual opening round event takes place from May 14 – 17 at nine host locations. The format is a five-team, double-elimination tournament.

• The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 62nd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 25 – June 1. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.