By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communication and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Reinhardt (Ga.) claimed the No. 1 rank in the latest edition of the 2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced Sunday. The team earned its second red banner last week.

Poll Methodology

The rating committee is comprised of eight raters – two raters per conference/group.

Each conference/group produces a conference rating from which raters will use to compile their national ballot. Only teams represented on the conference rating are eligible for the national ballot.

Each rater will submit a top 15 ballot, which will be used to produce the Top 10 national rating and a list of other teams receiving votes.

2018 NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – Postseason (May 16)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2018 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Reinhardt (Ga.) [7] 16-1 82 2 1 Madonna (Mich.) 22-1 77 3 3 Indiana Tech 13-3 72 4 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 13-5 67 5 5 Siena Heights (Mich.) 11-5 61 6 6 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 8-5 58 7 7 Keiser (Fla.) 7-4 52 8 8 Missouri Valley 8-5 47 9 9 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 5-6 42 10 10 Saint Mary (Kan.) 10-6 37

Receiving Votes: Missouri Baptist 32, Michigan-Dearborn 22, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 21, Tennessee Wesleyan 18, Lourdes (Ohio) 10, Montreat (N.C.) 3, Aquinas (Mich.) 3