By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



MOBILE, Ala.- The 2018 Women’s Tennis National Championship finished up the second round after a seven hour rain delay. The day finished with two higher-seeded teams making the quarterfinals.



Match Results:



No. 1 Keiser (Fla.) def. No. 17 Westmont (Calif.) – 5-0

No. 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) def. No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan – 5-1

No. 5 Brenau (Ga.) def. No. 12 Middle Georgia State – 5-1

No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) def. No. 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) – 5-0

No. 3 Xavier (La.) def. No. 14 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) – 5-1

No. 11 LSU Alexandria (La.) def. No. 6 William Carey (miss.)- 5-3

No. 10 William Woods (Mo.) def. No. 7 University of Northwestern Ohio – 5-3

No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett def. No. 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) – 5-0



Day Two Highlights:



William Woods and LSU Alexandria were the only higher-seeded teams to capture wins in the second round.

LSU Alexandria is the highest seed to make it into the quarterfinals since 2013.



Five teams will return to the quarterfinals from the 2017 championships.



Lindsey Wilson is making their seventh-straight appearance in the quarterfinals. Georgia Gwinnett is second on the list with five-straight appearances.



For full results from the day, click here



Up Next:



The winners of today's matches will play again tomorrow, May 17th, at 12 P.M. central time.