By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



MOBILE, Ala.- The 2018 Men’s Tennis National Championship second round finished up on Thursday after the Wednesday matches were postponed due to weather. Eight teams won to advance to the quarterfinals.

Match Results:



No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett def. No. 16 Tennessee Wesleyan- 5-0

No. 9 William Woods (Mo.) def. No. 8 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) – 5-3

No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) def. No. 12 Arizona Christian – 5-1

No. 4 Xavier (La.) def. No. 13 Middle Georgia State – 5-1

No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) def. No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) - 5-2

No. 6 Cumberland (Tenn.) def. No. 22 McPherson (Kan.) - 5-2

No. 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) def. No. 7 Mobile (Ala.) – 5-1

No. 2 Keiser (Fla.) def. No. 18 Union (Ky.)- 5-1



Day Two Highlights:



Another upset stole the day as Reinhardt defeated Lindsey Wilson 5-2. The 14-seeded Eagles are the first team seeded in the double digits to make the quarterfinals since 2014.



Seven of the eight teams in this year’s quarterfinals made the quarterfinals last year. Only Cumberland is not returning.



All eight teams in the quarterfinals this year have played in them before. . Xavier will be making its seventh-straight appearance, which is an active high for NAIA schools. Georgia Gwinnett is second on the active list with five straight appearances.



The second round of play did not have a match be decided 5-4. The previous four tournaments have contained a second round match with a final of 5-4.



Up Next:



The winners of today's matches will play again Thursday, May 17th, at a time TBD.