Click HERE for tournament central website that features live stats, live video streaming and score updates

Day Four Highlights

• The 2018 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series bracket will be released tomorrow no later than 2 p.m. CDT.

• The 2018 edition of the NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round concluded Thursday with four games at three sites.

• Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), the No. 2 seed in the Upland Bracket, downed top-seed Oklahoma Wesleyan, 5-0, to qualify for the World Series for the first time in program history. Starting pitcher Jared Humphry was the star on the afternoon for the Lions, holding one of the NAIA’s top offenses to only four hits and no runs in eight innings of work.

• Antelope Valley (Calif.) also advances to the World Series for the first time in program history after outlasting William Jessup (Calif.), 16-15, in the title game of the Lincoln Bracket. The Pioneers slugged 17 hits in the contest, including four by centerfielder Adam Maciel. The Oxnard, Calif., native also had three RBI.

• Grabbing the last spot in this year’s World Series is perennial powerhouse Oklahoma City. The Stars defeated Jamestown (N.D.), 4-0, in the “if necessary” game in the Oklahoma City Bracket. Oklahoma City will be appearing in its 16th World Series next week.

• Records by seeds in the 2018 opening round:

o No. 1 seed: 21-7

o No. 2 seed: 13-16

o No. 3 seed: 15-15

o No. 4 seed: 16-16

o No. 5 seed: 9-18

• The 10th annual opening round event takes place from May 14 – 17 at nine host locations. The format is a five-team, double-elimination tournament.

• The nine opening round champions join Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at the 62nd annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series in Lewiston, Idaho, May 25 – June 1. For World Series fan and visitor information, click here.

World Series Qualifiers