Article and photo provided by Mayville State Athletics

DURHAM, N.C. - The staff for the inaugural 2018 16U National Team Development Program (NTDP) was revealed by USA Baseball on Wednesday, and Mayville State Baseball Head Coach Scott Berry has been named as an assistant coach for one of the two teams.

Coach Berry, along with Grambling State University Head Coach, James Cooper, will serve as position coaches and assistants to the team's manager, Bill Mosiello. In addition, Santa Clara University Head Coach, Rusty Filter, will lead the team's pitching staff.

USA Baseball will utilize a rolling invitation process for the 16U NTDP participants in 2018. The players will be selected from the 2017 USA Baseball National Team Identification Series (NTIS), the 2018 16U National Team Championships in Arizona and Florida, and through recommendations from scouts, coaches and the amateur baseball community.

The USA Baseball National Team Development Program offers athletes an opportunity to connect with USA Baseball staff to better prepare for future national team experience. The program includes skill development sessions, off-field education seminars, intrasquad Stars vs. Stripes games and exposure to professional scouts, college recruiters and the 18U National Team staff and task force.

The 2018 16U NTDP will take place August 4-7 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

You can see the complete story and the entire coaching staff with their bios on the USA Baseball website.