By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA has announced that 116 men's tennis student-athletes have been named to the 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team on Friday. Hastings (Neb.) boasted the highest total of honors with six.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

2018 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Tennis Scholar-Athletes - PDF