KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The NAIA has announced the seeds and official bracket for the 2018 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). The 62nd event takes place May 25 – June 1 at Harris Field in Lewiston, Idaho.

The World Series is a 10-team, double-elimination tournament with the winner being crowned either May 31 or June 1 depending on if the eventual national champion drops one of its earlier round games. For ticket information, click here.

Seeds were determined by the NAIA Baseball National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of one representative from each geographic area, a representative from the National Administrative Council (NAC) Postseason Selection and Ratings Committee, the president of the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association and three at-large members. The committee evaluated teams throughout the year on various criteria.

Game one pits No. 8 Antelope Valley (Calif.) against No. 9 Reinhardt (Ga.) on May 25 at 8:30 a.m. PDT. The winner of that contest advances to play No. 1 Faulkner (Ala.) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

No. 4 Oklahoma City takes on No. 5 Southeastern (Fla.) at 11:30 a.m. in the second game of day one, while No. 7 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) and No. 10 University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) square off in game three. The victor between Freed-Hardeman and UNOH will face No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett at 6:30 p.m. on day two.

The day-one nightcap features No. 3 St. Thomas (Fla.) and No. 6 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). This game follows the event’s opening ceremonies at approximately 7 p.m.

NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA’s official video-streaming platform of NAIA national championship events powered by Stretch Internet, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2018 World Series. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $34.95 or the day package for $14.95. Game 16 – 19 will also be delivered on ESPN3.

For more information on the 2018 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, click HERE.