Important Links
- Live team and individual scoring via GolfStat
- General Schedule
- List of Qualifiers
- First Round Pairings
- Second Round Pairings
- Conference Tournament Scoreboard, which determined automatic qualifiers
- National Championship Record Book
- General Information
- Championship Digital Media Guide
- Watch Daily Video Recap and Highlights (Free) (posted approximately 8 p.m. EST)
Championship Notes:
- The 24th annual event takes place at PGA National May 22-25. This marks the second-straight year that golf is contested in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
- The 156-player field consists of 18 automatic qualifying teams, which won their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 11 at-large berths, seven individual qualifiers, and one host berth for Keiser (Fla.). At-large teams were determined using the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released May 3. To access the poll, CLICK HERE.
- From an individual standpoint, the seven individual qualifiers include four automatic selections, two 2017 All-Tournament selections, and one at-large selection. To receive an individual automatic berth, a player must win her respective conference tournament or be an All-Tournament Team honoree from the previous year's national championships that did not qualify otherwise. To earn an at-large berth, the selection is determined by the NAIA Women’s Golf Championship Committee.
- Last year’s champion Oklahoma City will start its repeat run as the No. 3 at-large team in the tournament. The Stars look to add to its NAIA-leading eight national championships. Only Oklahoma City, British Columbia, and Keiser have won a National Championship of the teams in this year’s field.
- Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), after finishing second in 2017 by just eight strokes, looks to collect
it’sfirst-ever championship. The Eagles won the California Pacific Conference Tournament to secure their bid to nationals.
- The Sun Conference and Southern States Athletic Conference lead all conferences with four teams going to the national championship. Keiser, SCAD Savannah, USC-Beaufort (S.C.), and Southeastern (Fla.) will represent The Sun Conference in Palm Beach Gardens and Dalton State (Ga.), Faulkner (Ala.), Loyola (La.), and William Carey (Miss.) will represent the Southern States.
- Three of the seven individual qualifiers this year are returning from last year. Courtney Lowery of Point (Ga.), Marina Gallegos of Wayland Baptist (Texas), and Marissa Singer of Saint Francis (Ind.) have earned individual selections for the second-straight year.