By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
MOBILE, Ala. - The 2018 Men’s Tennis National Championship quarterfinals finished with history being made as the No. 14 seed Reinhardt pulled off another upset to advance to the semifinals.
Match Results:
No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett def. No. 9 William Woods (Mo.)- 5-0
No. 4 Xavier (La.) def. No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) – 5-3
No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) def. No. 6 Cumberland (Tenn.) – 5-4
No. 2 Keiser (Fla.) def. No. 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) - 5-0
Quarterfinals Highlights:
Highlighting the semifinalist teams is Georgia Gwinnett. The No. 1 overall seed in the tournament is back for the fifth-consecutive year.
Georgia Gwinnett, Xavier, and Keiser all are returning to the semifinals from 2017. Reinhardt will be making it’s first-ever appearances in the semifinals.
With their stunning upset over Cumberland, the Eagles of Reinhardt made history by becoming the lowest seed to ever make the national semifinals.
Georgia Gwinnett extended their nation-wide active college winning streak to 80 with their win over William Woods. The Grizzlies have not lost in the national tournament and are a perfect 18-0 coming into the semifinals.
Up Next: The winners of today's matches will play again Friday, May 18th, at 8:30 P.M.