By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern





MOBILE, Ala. - The 2018 Men’s Tennis National Championship quarterfinals finished with history being made as the No. 14 seed Reinhardt pulled off another upset to advance to the semifinals.





Match Results:

No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett def. No. 9 William Woods (Mo.)- 5-0

No. 4 Xavier (La.) def. No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) – 5-3

No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.) def. No. 6 Cumberland (Tenn.) – 5-4

No. 2 Keiser (Fla.) def. No. 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) - 5-0

Quarterfinals Highlights:

Highlighting the semifinalist teams is Georgia Gwinnett. The No. 1 overall seed in the tournament is back for the fifth-consecutive year.



Georgia Gwinnett, Xavier, and Keiser all are returning to the semifinals from 2017. Reinhardt will be making it’s first-ever appearances in the semifinals.





