By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communication and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – No. 1 Keiser (Fla.) continued their dominant season into the NAIA Women’s Tennis semifinal matchup with a 5-0 win over No. 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky .) at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Ala.

Both Keiser and Lindsey Wilson had similar paths to the semifinals with a first round bye and then both swept the second round competition 5-0. While the Seahawks swept the competition yet again in the quarterfinals the Blue Raiders tied the score with Brenau (Ga.) and were able to capture the final two points that would send them to the semifinals.

Despite the Blue Raiders best efforts, the Seahawks controlled the match from beginning to end. Keiser jumped out to a commanding 3-0 lead after doubles. Led by freshman Daniela Farfan, the number one doubles team captured the third point with an 8-5 victory.

For singles, sophomore Aleksandra Grela and senior Ana Pinto took control of the match and never looked back. Pinto captured the fourth point of the match with a dominating 6-1 in th first set and a 6-0 win in the second set at No. 5 singles. Grela closed out the sweep and captured the victory to send the Seahawks to their first championship match since 2003 with a 6-3 in the first set and a 6-0 second set win at No. 3 singles.

The Seahawks look to capture their second title in tomorrow’s championship match against No. 2 Georgia Gwinnett at 10 a.m. ET.