By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communication and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – Georgia Gwinnett has advanced to the 2018 Men’s Tennis National Championship with a 5-0 win over No. 4 Xavier (La.). The Grizzlies are headed to their fifth final in as many years.

Both schools had similar paths to the semifinal matchup. Georgia Gwinnett dominated their opponents, defeating Tennessee Wesleyan and William Woods (Mo.) 5-0. Xavier won 5-1 in the second round against Middle Georgia State and 5-3 in the quarterfinals against William Carey (Miss.).

Georgia Gwinnet jumped out to the early lead in the match winning all three doubles matches. Kevin Konfederak and Gilad Berman set the tone, winning the first doubles match 8-5.

Kevin Konfederak continued the dominance in singles. Konfederak won the fourth point of the match for the Grizzlies 6-3 in the first set and 6-4 in the second set. Rafael Coutinho captured the win for the Grizzlies with a 6-2 first set win and 6-0 second set win.

The Grizzlies are perfect in national championship play with a 16-0 record. This is the best win percentage of all-time for the NAIA Men’s Tennis national championships. Georgia Gwinnett will face off against Keiser (Fla.) tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. to see who will walk away with the NAIA championship red banner.