By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – Keiser (Fla.) will make their first-ever appearance in the national championship match after a win against No. 14 Reinhardt (Ga.). The Seahawks won 5-0 to earn their trip to the title match.

Keiser and Reinhardt had very different roads to the semifinal. Keiser defeated Union (Ky.) 5-1 and Campbellsville (Ky.) 5-0 to earn their place in the match. Reinhardt is the only team in the semifinals that had to play a first round match. Reinhardt defeated Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 6-3. The second round was a massive upset as Reinhardt defeated No. 3 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.). Another upset happened in the quarterfinals as the Eagles took down No. 6 Cumberland (Tenn.) to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Keiser dominated doubles, capturing all three matches. The No. 3 team of Julian Turosienski and Oliver Koeng nabbed the first point to start the Seahawks wins.

Julian Turosienski and Arthur Bonnaud finished off the match by winning the fourth and fifth points of the match. Turosienski finished with a first set win of 6-2 and a second set win of 2-0. Reinhardt’s Mario Belloni Thomas retired due to injury. Bonnaud finished the match by winning the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-3 to send the Seahawks to their first-ever championship match.

Keiser looks to capture their first-ever national championship and will face off against the four-time reigning champion Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. to see who will win the NAIA championship red banner.