By Jed Flemming, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – (Schedule & Results) For the fourth time in five years and the third year in a row, the Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies are the NAIA Women’s Tennis National Champions. The Grizzlies took down No. 1 seed Keiser (Fla.) Seahawks 5-2, to take home the championship.

“It is an amazing feeling winning the national championship. It’s a feeling that never gets old. We fought and we battled. It was tough, but we came out on top. The key today was our doubles. Being able to go up 2-1 was a huge advantage for us.” - Georgia Gwinnett Head Coach Chase Hodges.

“It is amazing. We lost to them earlier in the season 5-4 and we used that as motivation coming into this tournament. We were the number two seed and we knew we could go all the way. Losing to them earlier in the season really pushed us to work hard and put in the time and effort to come out and win it all today.” - Georgia Gwinnett Freshman - Madeline Bosnjak.

The Grizzlies jumped out to an early lead as they captured two of the doubles matches. Daniela Farfan and Megane Bianco were able to secure No. 1 doubles 8-4 to give Keiser their first point of the match.

At No. 1 singles, Keiser tied the match up when Emerald Able retired due to injury. Daniela Farfan was leading 5-4 in the second set after dropping the first set 6-2.

Georgia Gwinnett then won at No. 6 and No. 2 singles to bring the match to 4-2 in their favor. At No. 6 Margarida Abreu from Georgia Gwinnet won the first set 6-4 and the second set 6-2, while Madeline Bosnjak at No. 3 won her first set 7-5 and the second set 6-2.

Maria Prados Cid clinched the match and the championship for the Grizzlies at No. 4 singles. The junior took down Julianna Heino of Keiser in straight sets. Maria Prados Cid won the first set 6-3 and the second set 6-2.

The Georgia Gwinnett program now moves to an astounding 19-1 all-time in national tournament play. They improved their NAIA best win percentage and will go home with the coveted NAIA red banner.

2018 Outstanding Player of the Tournament Award: Madeline Bosnjak, Georgia Gwinnett

2018 Coach of the Year Award: Chase Hodges, Georgia Gwinnett